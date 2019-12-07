WATCH LIVE: Savannah Enmarket Bridge Run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Runners are ready to conquer the bridge at Enmarket’s 29th Annual Savannah Bridge Run.

WSAV will have special live coverage starting at 8 a.m. when the 5K begins on Hutchinson Island.

Tune in on-air or online here!

The 10K is set to start at 9 a.m. on Montgomery Street by the Civic Center. There’s also a run for the kids just before it all begins at 7:50 a.m. — also on Montgomery Street but by the Chatham County Courthouse.

Take one last look at the route if you’re heading out. Various road closures are in place.