Crunch time for vote on Savannah hotel-motel tax increase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With just days left in the legislative session, it’s crunch time for the proposed hotel-motel tax increase in Savannah.

City Council voted last month to increase the hotel-motel tax from 6% to 8%. The resolution needs approval from state lawmakers and Gov. Brian Kemp.

Savannah City Manager Michael Brown says at the moment, not everyone is on board. After the proposal was approved, he said some council members went to the delegation to raise their concerns.

Brown is hopeful the delegation will take a second look at the proposal and approve.

“If it doesn’t, then I’m worried for the future,” he said.