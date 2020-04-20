WATCH LIVE: Savannah City Council provides COVID-19 update

Live Now
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City council is providing an update on Savannah’s response to COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

The mayor and aldermen are expected to log onto Zoom at 3 p.m. for a live discussion.

News 3 will bring you updates on this page.

