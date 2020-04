SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah City Council is still working and holding regular meetings.

The council is set to meet via Zoom at 2 p.m. on Thursday. While the city’s coronavirus-related operations will be up for discussion, a number of other items will be on the table as well.

Read the full agenda here.

