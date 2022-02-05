Navy commissions USS Savannah Saturday morning

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — The Navy commissioned the USS Savannah in Brunswick on Saturday morning.

The Littoral Combat Ship, USS Savannah LCS-28 is the sixth Navy warship named after Savannah, according to the United States Department of Defense (DOD). Dianne Davidson Isakson, the wife of former Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson declared the ship an active Navy vessel.

Supply chain issues at the Port of Savannah forced the ceremony to be held in Brunswick.

The ship is 400-feet long and weighs more than 2,300 metric tons with a crew of more than 70. Savannah will be designated an anti-submarine and carry MH-60 helicopters and Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicles, DOD said.