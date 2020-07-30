WATCH LIVE: Mayor Van Johnson to announce creation of Savannah housing taskforce

Watch the news conference live in the video above. (starting at 10:00 a.m.)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday morning Savannah Mayor Van Johnson hosts a news conference at City Hall to announce the creation of the Housing Savannah taskforce.

City officials say the taskforce will guide the development of an affordable housing policy for Savannah.

The taskforce’s goal is to ensure those living in the Hostess city have budget-friendly options for permanent housing.

“We want all Savannahians to have the opportunity to live in quality, affordable homes in our City,” Mayor Johnson said. “Neighborhoods are the cornerstone of the community in Savannah. A new policy to make home renting and ownership more cost-effective will provide stability for individuals and families, and in turn, strengthen our community.”

Watch the news conference live in the video above. (starting at 10:00 a.m.)