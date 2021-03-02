Mayor Johnson uses Dr. Suess inspired plea for everyone to continue to wear masks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah mayor Van Johnson addressed the city Tuesday morning at city hall for his weekly COVID-19 press briefing.

Inspired by children’s book author, Dr. Suess’ birthday, Johnson made a plea for everyone to continue to wear masks during the pandemic.

“Please wear a mask in your house.

Please wear a mask with a mouse.

Please wear a mask iof the weather is good or bad.

Please wear a mask if you go to SCAD.

Please wear a mask across your mouth.

Please wear a mask even if you live in the South.

Please wear a mask here or there.

Please, please wear a mask everywhere.”

– Savannah Mayor Van Johnson

The comment paraphrased the book “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Suess.

Watch the complete briefing in the video above.

