Mayor Johnson uses Dr. Suess inspired plea for everyone to continue to wear masks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah mayor Van Johnson addressed the city Tuesday morning at city hall for his weekly COVID-19 press briefing.
Inspired by children’s book author, Dr. Suess’ birthday, Johnson made a plea for everyone to continue to wear masks during the pandemic.
“Please wear a mask in your house.
Please wear a mask with a mouse.
Please wear a mask iof the weather is good or bad.
Please wear a mask if you go to SCAD.
Please wear a mask across your mouth.
Please wear a mask even if you live in the South.
Please wear a mask here or there.
Please, please wear a mask everywhere.”– Savannah Mayor Van Johnson
The comment paraphrased the book “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Suess.
