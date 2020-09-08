Mayor Johnson announces city manager finalists, discusses violence on Savannah’s west side

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson held his weekly press conference Tuesday morning following a busy holiday weekend in Savannah.

Johnson opened the press conference advising that he was just informed about a homicide in the Frazier housing development area.

The mayor said the homicide is one of many incidents that has happened in the area. He said he is calling a meeting with City officials to discuss what can be done to help the community in relation to violence.

“In a community that allows guns everywhere, in a state that allows guns everywhere, there’s some things we just cannot do,” Johnson said. “However, I think the conversation needs to be had about finding ways to protect those who live in that area.”

Johnson then briefly discussed Labor Day. Savannah’s streets were busy all weekend and into Monday.

The mayor said initial impressions of the holiday weekend are mixed. He said some people did a great job at social distancing, wearing a mask and washing their hands, while others did not.

Johnson then reminded the public that Tuesday is the last day businesses can apply for the second round of CARES funding. Applications are open until 5 p.m.

This time around, funds will be distributed more intentionally, the mayor said. Last week, Johnson broke down target populations funds are set aside for, including minority-owned businesses and businesses with five or fewer employees.

The deadline for assistance through the United Way has been extended, Johnson said. The City now has through Dec. 31 to distribute $3.3 million to those who are past due on mortgage, rent and utility bills due to loss of income caused by COVID-19.

For more information, call 211 Monday through Friday.

Johnson also reminded the community about completing the 2020 Census, which must be complete by the end of the month.

Johnson then gave an update on the search for a new city manager. Over 100 applicants have now been narrowed down to three finalists.

Caluha Barnes Barnes is currently the Deputy City Manager of Modesto, California

Odie Donald II Donald is currently the City Manager of South Fulton, Georgia

John Pombier Pombier is currently the Assistant City Manager of Mesa, Arizona



“We look forward to hiring someone Savannahians can be proud of for years to come,” Johnson said.

Johnson has assured that the process of hiring a new City Manager will be public. On Sept. 18 and 19, the three finalists will be in town to answer questions from a community panel. Johnson said more information will be released soon.

The mayor ended his prepared remarks asking Savannah to take a moment this week to honor and remember victims of the 9/11 attacks.

