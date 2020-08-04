Mayor Van Johnson gives weekly COVID-19 update, addresses property tax confusion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson held his weekly press conference Tuesday morning to provide a local COVID-19 update and discuss other City news.

Johnson first encouraged those with functional, access, or medical needs to sign up for the Chatham County Hurricane Registry. Though Savannah saw little impact from Tropical Storm Isaias this week, the mayor says the community should be prepared with a plan for future storms, especially in the age of COVID-19.

On July 3, Chatham County reported 1,601 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Now, on Aug. 3, the county reports 5,212 cases.

Johnson says the coroanvirus continues to hit close to home. Chatham County Commissioner James Holmes has tested positive and is currently hospitalized.

“We are praying for a speedy recovery,” the mayor said.

So far, 70 City of Savannah employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including 41 cops and seven firefighters. There are currently 22 City employees recovering.

Johnson went on to thank Temple of Glory Community Church and Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship for hosting free COVID-19 testing as part of Savannah’s partnership with the State of New York.

The mayor says in eight days, the two testing sites conducted 1,588 tests. 162 of those were positive, meaning the percent positive test rate was 10.2%.

The following ZIP codes had positive test numbers in the double digits: 31419, 31406,31404, and 31405.

Johnson reminded Savannahians that the City’s mask mandate still stands. He says this past weekend he saw “too many masks in hands,” rather than on faces.

The mayor then took time to clear up some apparent confusion about property tax changes.

Johnson says there are two types of value increases made to a county’s tax digest: increases due to inflation and increases due to new or improved properties.

“Georgia law requires that a rollback rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue of the current year’s new digest than last year’s millage rate,” Johnson said.

Due to local value increases, the mayor says Savannah City Council has two options. They can maintain the current millage rate or adopt a roll back rate, which is .117 mills less. Johnson says the rollback rate will generate about $600,000 less of City property tax revenue.

Johnson clarified that there has been no vote on the property tax by city council yet. At the council’s next meeting, they will discuss and decide what to do.

Interviews for the new City Manager will begin Wednesday. The mayor says when finalists are selected, he will inform the public.

Johnson again reminded Savannahians to vote early for the Aug. 11 run-off election and to complete their 2020 Census.

Alex Bozarjian will have a full report tonight on News 3.