Mayor Johnson announces extension of Savannah outdoor dining program, addresses local COVID-19 case spike

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson gave his weekly COVID-19 update as many states are experiencing a spike in cases in recent weeks.

On Monday, there were three additional coronavirus-related deaths in the Coastal Health District. Chatham County saw a significant increase in cases over the weekend and on Monday.

“I do not like the trajectory we are on,” Johnson said, adding that he will not hesitate to issue emergency actions should Savannah see more increases in cases and deaths.

The spike in cases comes as Georgia relaxes many COVID-19 restrictions. In restaurants, there is no longer a party maximum or a capacity limit. Bars can also hold more people than previously allowed.

The mayor then reminded the public that they must isolate themselves for two weeks if they test positive for COVID-19, even if they do not have any symptoms. He also reminded Savannahians to be responsible and safe and continue to wash their hands and wear a face mask in public.

“We must continue to keep the faith and follow the science,” Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson then announced that the City’s outdoor dining program has been extended through Labor Day because of such a positive response from local businesses. Bars will now be included in the outdoor dining program and can apply, here.

The City is asking for public feedback of the outdoor dining program. To give feedback, click here.

The mayor said that on Monday, he met with the Savannah Faith task force, and determined that places of worship will remain closed for the time being.

Johnson also said that the search for the next City Manager is ongoing. Interviews will begin in July.

The mayor then addressed the officer involved shooting in Atlanta that left Rayshard Brooks dead and sparked more protests and the burning down of a Wendy’s restaurant.

Johnson said he is “horrified” at the shooting and at the destruction of property in Atlanta. He said here in Savannah, the Police Use of Force task force will be announced in coming days. He said their work will begin within the next 90 to 100 days.

Mayor Johnson also addressed the recent vandalism of a statue of a Confederate general at Forsyth Park. He reminded the public that the defacing of a monument is a crime, and said that removing such statues is not up to local government.

The mayor said that we have an opportunity to tell our own stories, “to build monuments, to honor new heroes, to name new streets, and to tell the stories of our present and future, rather than just those of our past.”

He also officially announced the much talked about Savannah Disparity task force. He said he has asked former mayor Otis Johnson to lead the team. This task force will be moving forward and getting to work soon, Johnson said.

He also addressed the recent Supreme Court ruling that a federal law banning sex discrimination in the workplace now also applies to members of the LGBTQ community. He said he will soon be introducing the public to members of the LGBTQ task force, aimed at improving relationships with the LGBTQ community and the Savannah workplace.

“The city of Savannah values everyone, welcomes everyone,” Johnson said.

The mayor also gave an update on the Hotel/Motel Tax. If approved by state lawmakers, the proposed legislation would increase the tax rate for hotels, motels, and vacation rentals in the City of Savannah from 6% to 8%.

The tax money would be used to fund projects in the Canal District, waterfront improvements, Bay Street improvements and more.

“We want that money to be seen and felt in our neighborhoods,” Johnson said.

The mayor then addressed voting problems Chatham County faced last week, saying he hopes that by November, all issued are worked out.

“We will not engage in finger pointing, rock throwing, or under-the-bus throwing,” Johnson said.

He said the Savannah community deserves a fair and functioning voting system. Johnson said he has expressed his concerns to election officials. He also thanked poll workers and election personnel who worked on election day.

Johnson once again encouraged Savannahians to fill out their 2020 Census.

The mayor ended his prepared remarks with a shout out to the professionals who have been repairing city vehicles, sanitation vehicles, and police and fire vehicles. Johnson said that since January, crews have completes 1,125 preventative maintenance procedures and almost 2,600 repairs.

“Thank you for being the superheroes to our superheroes,” the mayor said.

