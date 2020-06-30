Mayor Johnson issues mandatory face mask order for Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson has issued an emergency order to mandate face coverings in public in the City of Savannah.

The mandate is set to take effect on Wednesday, July 1 at 8 a.m.

“Frankly, and honestly, I do not believe that we have any other choice,” Johnson said, citing recent record case numbers in the City.

BREAKING: Savannah Mayor Van Johnson issues emergency order to mandate face coverings city wide. The mandate will take effect Wednesday at 8 am. It will apply to public spaces. @WSAV pic.twitter.com/QyYjOT33iV — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) June 30, 2020

Under the order, all people must wear a face covering inside all commercial establishments within City limits, such as restaurants, retail stores, grocery stores, salons, and pharmacies.

Johnson said anyone unable to safely wear a face mask due to old age or underlying health conditions, or who is unable to remove the mask on their own, is exempt. Children under the age of 10 will not be required to wear a mask.

Masks will not be required inside religious establishments, but they are encouraged. They are also not required in personal vehicles or during outdoor activities where social distancing is being practiced.

Face coverings are also not required when eating, drinking or smoking.

Johnson said anyone not complying with the mandatory mask order will be subject to a civil infraction, which is punishable with a fine of up to $500.

The full order will be released later on Tuesday. News 3 will have updates.

Also at Tuesday’s press conference, Johnson announced he has joined other Georgia mayors in sending a letter to the General Assembly asking them to repeal the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

The mayor said he wants to be clear that he supports the right to defend you and your family if someone is threatening to hurt you inside of your own home. However, he said the law doesn’t say a person has a duty to retreat during a confrontation with someone else.

Johnson also addressed the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend.

He said this year, celebrating will be a different, as there is no fireworks show in the City. He asked that people be responsible when celebrating and discouraged large gatherings and loud fireworks.

The mayor said that fireworks cause distress to many of our neighbors, including the elderly, those suffering from PTSD, and our pets. He said shooting guns into the air is not an alternate to fireworks and said it is illegal, unsafe, and will not be tolerated.

