Mayor Johnson: ‘You get tired of this week after week’, more gun laws needed to address gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After a weekend of shootings left five people injured in the Hostess City, Mayor Van Johnson says he’s taking aim at gun violence.

Johnson asked residents to lock their cars and secure their guns. He said many of the guns used in crimes around the Hostess City are stolen.

“You get tired of this week after week, and although we’re reminded there are so many cities that have it way worse, for us, this hits home,” Johnson said.

He called on additional gun laws to help prevent violent crimes but stressed he didn’t want to infringe on lawful gun owners’ rights. Johnson also said the penalties for violent crime need to be more severe and immediate.

“It makes no sense, that people who commit violent crime could be back on the streets,” Johnson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.