SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and members of Savannah Faith, the City’s committee of faith-based community leaders, host a news conference at City Hall Thursday morning.

Johnson created the taskforce to guide the safe reopening of houses of worship in the City of Savannah while preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The group announced its recommendation houses of worship remain closed.

