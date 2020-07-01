Savannah CARES to review police use-of-force policies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Standing next to the City’s police chief, Mayor Van Johnson laid out the plans for the Savannah Citizens Accountability and Review of Emergency Services, or CARES, on Wednesday.

Savannah CARES, whose members were nominated by City Council, will focus on reviewing the Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) use-of-force policies. The group may be tasked in the future with reviewing other emergency entities, including Savannah Fire.

“This is the first step to making the powerful moment of Savannah unity that was displayed last month into a movement,” said Johnson. “This will be a public, inclusive process to get a good handle on things we’re doing well and how we can do better in terms of public safety.”

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said that while his department is an accredited agency on the state and national level, he sees this as a great opportunity for further review — and to have an open discussion about policies.

“This is not an attack on the police department,” the mayor said.

He clarified that Savannah CARES will not be reviewing arrests, rather internal complaints and incidents when force was used.

Johnson added that SPD complies with the 8 Can’t Wait campaign, a recommendation of policy reform aimed at reducing police violence.

After Savannah CARES completes its report on the police department, the report will be made available to the public and recommendations will be sent to Minter and city leaders.

“This is an important step for our community,” Johnson said. “This is the step where we go from moment to movement, to work on making Savannah a beloved city.

“And we must continue to make sure our city, our community, is equitable for everyone.”