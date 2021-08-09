WATCH LIVE: Local hospital leaders address COVID-19 surge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Local hospital leaders are shedding light on the COVID-19 surge.

The Coastal Health District (CHD) has invited representatives from all major hospital systems in its eight-county area to share what they are experiencing on the front lines.

The joint press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. Monday.

“The emergence of the delta variant combined with low vaccination rates is fueling a COVID-19 surge unseen since the beginning of the pandemic,” CHD stated. “Our hospitals are bearing the brunt of this dangerous combination.”