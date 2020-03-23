WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster provides SC COVID-19 update

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Gov. Henry McMaster is holding a press conference on COVID-19 developments around 4 p.m. Watch live above.

Georgia’s governor is expected to hold a briefing around 5 p.m.

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – An emergency declaration went into effect for the city of Hinesville Saturday afternoon. It’s set to expire on Sunday, April 5 unless further action is taken.

City council members met Monday to discuss the next steps for the city. Many council members raised concerns about those who can’t work from home at this time as many city staffers have been able to do.

Watch the full meeting here:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV.cow NOW is On Your Side with at least three live updates from local and state officials on COVID-19.

At 3 p.m., the Hinesville City Council is holding a special meeting to discuss operations and response to the pandemic.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to speak to the media around 4 p.m., along with state public health officials, for an update on the state’s response.

And at 5 p.m., News 3 expects a briefing from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey.

Stay on this page to watch all three updates. We’ll also bring you coverage of the governor’s addresses live on-air on WSAV.