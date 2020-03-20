Hilton Head’s public beaches to close for 60 days amid COVID-19 outbreak

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Public beaches will be closed on Hilton Head Island starting Saturday morning, Mayor John McCann announced Friday.

The measure will be in effect for at least 60 days unless rescinded sooner.

In private neighborhoods, like Sea Pines, residents will still have access to beaches.

McCann said the town will be towing cars that park illegally to get beach access, adding that he’s working out penalties with the sheriff’s office. Those who do not follow the order may get a warning at first, then a citation.

It appears this comes upon recommendation from Gov. Henry McMaster.

The mayor said the measure is being put into place for the health and safety of the island and to prevent vacationers to come to Hilton Head from other beaches that have closed.

Tybee Island, for example, announced the closure of beaches on Thursday.

