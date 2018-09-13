'Now is the time' SC officials urge residents to take action ahead of storm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says over 400,000 residents have evacuated ahead of Hurricane Florence and more are expected to leave the state.

The governor opened a Thursday afternoon press conference with a prayer asking for safety ahead of the storm.

Those in evacuation zones, low lying or flood-prone areas who have not taken action are urged to do so as soon as possible.

“Now is the time to go, because that window of opportunity is closing in on you very quickly,” explained Gov. McMaster.

According to the Department of Transportation, traffic has been relatively light as of Thursday afternoon and the lane reversals have functioned well. Those reversals on Highway 501 have been closed and I-26 is expected to do the same around 6:00 p.m.

Across the state, 61 shelters are open including 49 for the general public and 12 for those with special needs. Those seeking shelter are asked to bring bedding, comfort items, important ID documents, special food items and medications.

Shelters still have thousands of spots open. A list of emergency shelters is available on SCEMD.org.

Officials say the storm has weakened but is still very dangerous -- and not just for the coast. Damaging winds, torrential rainfall and even landslides are a potential threat to the state.

Those who have chosen to stay in place ahead of the storm are urged to use common sense safety practices. Residents should stay off of roads and limit movement during and after the storm hits.

In addition, those who have evacuated are asked to be patient, as the storm could remain in the area for a few days until recovery efforts begin.

“We know everyone wants to get back,” Gov. McMaster said, adding, “But that will not be possible until those areas have been cleared.”

Major General Robert Livingston, with the South Carolina National Guard, added that 3,000 personnel are activated and ready to exchange resources along the SC/NC border.

While they are ready to help wherever necessary, he urged the rest of the state to do the same.

“We need the rest of team South Carolina, the citizens of South Carolina to be set,” Livingston said, adding, “We don’t want you to gamble with your life.”