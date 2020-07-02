Gov. Kemp stops in Brunswick on ‘Wear a Mask’ tour

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia’s governor and health officials stopped in Brunswick on Thursday encouraging residents to follow guidance to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey have been on their “Wear a Mask” tour of the state throughout the week. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joined them for the Southeast Georgia Health System visit with some suggestions for Georgians.

“If you want to go to spring break next year. Wear a mask. If you want to see Georgia play Florida next year. Wear a mask,” Adams said. “And I really do mean that.”

“I think what he really wanted to say was we want to see Georgia beat Florida this year,” Kemp laughed.

The governor agreed that taking precautions, including wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands, are steps that everyone can take — particularly during this holiday weekend.

“We cannot grow complacent or grow weary,” the governor said. “We have got to keep fighting.”

News 3 asked Kemp about his opinion on Savannah’s mandatory mask mandate.

“Bottom line is, we don’t need a mandate for people to do the right thing,” he said.

“The mayor and I agree on the policy,” Kemp continued. “You should be wearing a mask and that’s what I encourage people to do.”

For those who do plan to head out of the home for the Fourth of July, the surgeon general suggests getting tested for the virus next week.