WATCH LIVE: Family discusses alleged assault by Georgia trooper

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Mance Law Firm plans to host a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss an alleged assault by a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) officer.

The Mance Law Firm claims Abijah Jones, 20, was assaulted by a trooper on June 11 on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The law firm says Jones’s family demands an independent and thorough investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and GSP internal affairs.

WSAV News 3 has reached out to GSP for more information on the incident.

