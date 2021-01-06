Family of inmate found dead Chatham Co. Jail demands answers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Four months after his death, the family of an inmate found dead at the Chatham County Jail is demanding answers.

The family of Lee Creely is holding a press conference with their attorney Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the 34-year-old was found in his cell on Sunday, Sept. 6, during a routine check.

Medical staff responded immediately, as is protocol. But lifesaving measures attempted by officers, medical staff and EMS were unsuccessful.

In the days following Creely’s death, a deputy was arrested on charges of falsifying documents in connection, and several other employees at the jail were terminated.