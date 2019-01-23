Local News

Watch LIVE: Education, tax rebate to highlight SC State of the State at 7 p.m.

Posted: Jan 23, 2019 06:30 PM EST

Updated: Jan 23, 2019 06:30 PM EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Gov Henry McMaster will lay out his vision of what he thinks the government in South Carolina needs to do at his State of the State address.
    
The Republican governor's speech before the General Assembly at 7 p.m. Wednesday is expected to expand on themes from McMaster's inauguration speech and his budget proposal to give more money to improve education and a $200 million rebate to taxpayers.
    
It is McMaster's second State of the State speech since taking over when then-Gov. Nikki Haley was appointed U.N. Ambassador in early 2017. McMaster won his own four-year term in November.
    
Democratic state Sen. John Scott of Columbia will give his party's response after the governor's speech, which will be shown on South Carolina Educational Television's channels and streamed on its website .
 

