WATCH LIVE: Demolition of church damaged in fire set for Friday at 8:30 a.m.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah church is set to be torn down Friday morning after is was severely damaged in a fire last week.

First Metropolitan Baptist Church is set for an emergency demolition Friday at 8:30 a.m. after officials ruled the building could be a hazard to nearby residents.

The clean up process began on Tuesday with the demolition of the home where the fire started. West 37th Street between Barnard and Montgomery Streets are closed until the demolition is complete.

The fire broke out at 306 W. 37th Street late Sunday night before spreading to the church and another home. Investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire, but have said arson is not suspected. Savannah Fire Rescue said the fire destroyed too much evidence to make any conclusions about the cause at this time.