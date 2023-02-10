WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — Week three of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial is coming to a close, going into its fifteenth day. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and youngest son, Margaret and Paul, at their Colleton County hunting home in June of 2021.

The trial will resume with the cross-examination of the Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley. His hearing three days after the meeting could have exposed Murdaugh’s financial schemes and the fact he had been stealing from his clients, prosecutors say.

More detailed evidence that could connect Alex to the scene the night of the murders, including cell phone towers that were able to locate him, may be presented to the jury.

Two more of Paul’s friends are expected to take the stand as well.

There is a possibility that Murdaugh’s co-conspirator, Curtis Eddie Smith, could testify later in the trial. He may not take the stand today, but prosecutors want to close out the week captivating the jurors.

The trial is slated to resume at 9:30 a.m.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

9:35 a.m. – The state called Mark Tinsley, the Beach family attorney to the stand. Tinsley first testified in this trial on Monday, but the jury wasn’t present. At that time, Judge Newman had yet to decide to include financial crimes evidence in the trial.

This is kind of a random quote but we can add it to the last entry: “I think he was good at reading people and knowing what makes people tick,” Tinsley said of Alex Murdaugh’s effectiveness as a lawyer.

9:49 a.m. – Tinsley said he wasn’t aware that there was life insurance money on anyone, including Murdaugh.

9:54 a.m. – The state called Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson to the stand. Simpson was the Murdaugh’s housekeeper.

Simpson also has a background in military and law enforcement. She began her law enforcement career at the South Carolina Department of Corrections. She worked her way up from a corrections officer to a Sargent. She was the only bi-lingual person at the prison system so she was typically handling Hispanic/Latino inmates. She said she was burnt out and quit working at the prison in 2007.

Defense attorney Phillip Barber: “Is this difficult for you to be here?”

Simpson: “Yes it is.”

10:02 a.m. – Simpson testified that she was in a grocery store in Gifford, South Carolina when she ran into a woman who needed help translating documents for an accident her son was in. Simpson said she pledge to help her find an attorney and found Murdaugh’s law firm. She said she just walked into his law firm and he told her he’d take on the case as long as she translated for him.

Simpson testified that after that Murdaugh asked her several times to serve as a translator in cases. Simpson said she was paid depending on how much money was won in the settlement.

10:15 a.m. – Simpson recounts June 4, 2021, the Friday before Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were killed. Simpson said Paul brought her a lot of clothes that evening to ask her to stick around to wash some clothes for him for that weekend.

Simpson said she never saw Paul again. The state claims Murdaugh killed Paul and Maggie on the night of June 7, 2021.

10:25 a.m. – Simpson said on June 7, 2021, Murdaugh was wearing a seafoam green polo shirt, dark-colored sports coat, khaki pants and brown leather shoes.

Simpson said she made dinner for the family that night. She then texted Maggie Murdaugh to tell her that dinner was ready and that she was heading to pick up her kid from school. Simpson testified that Alex called her the following morning about the killings. “‘B, they’re gone. They’re gone,'” Simpson said Alex told her. She initially thought he meant he meant Maggie had gone to Edisto, not that they had been killed. She said she dropped the phone in shock. Simpson cried as she recounted that next morning when she got to the house. “It felt cold.”

10: 35 a.m. – Simpson said as she arrived to the house on June 8, 2021, she found Maggie’s pajamas laid “neatly” on the laundry room floor with underwear, which she found odd because Maggie never wore underwear with her pajamas. Simpson also claimed Maggie never laid her pajamas on the floor in the middle of the doorway and she also said the underwear looked clean. Simpson also testified that the pots were also put in the fridge, which she found to be unusual.

Simpson also testified that she found a pair of khakis near the shower door so she took them and washed them.

10:44 a.m. – Judge Newman issues a 10-minute break