WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — As the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial resumes for its 13th day, jurors will hear more about Murdaugh’s potential motive to kill his wife and son, Paul and Maggie, at their Colleton County property in June of 2021.

On Tuesday, the former chief financial officer of the PMPED law firm provided crucial testimony for the state about Alex’s financial infractions at the firm. One of Murdaugh’s former law partners also took the stand to testify on the impacts the crimes had on the firm. Finally, A SLED forensic scientist discussed gunshot residue found on some of Alex’s clothing from the night of the murders.

The defense will have its chance to cross-examine the gunshot residue(GSR) expert who testified Tuesday about finding a significant amount of GSR inside the blue raincoat found at Alex’s mother’s house. However, she could not connect it directly to the crime itself.

The lawyer for Mallory Beach’s family is expected to testify. Beach was killed when a boat that Paul Murdaugh was driving while intoxicated crashed into a bridge in Archers Creek in 2019.

The jury will also hear more about Alex’s alleged financial crimes as Alex’s best friend, Chris Wilson, is expected to take the stand. Murdaugh allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from Wilson in one of his schemes.

The trial will resume Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

9:30 a.m. – Court is gaveled into session.

9:38 a.m. – The defense begins cross-examining forensic scientist Megan Fletcher. She started her career with SLED in 2007 and was first trained in gunshot residue trace evidence. Explosives, fire debris, glass, gunshot residue, and general chemical unknowns can be detected by testing despite being unnoticeable to the naked eye.

Griffin asked if it was possible for gunshot residue to be on the witness chair. Fletcher said it is possible. Griffin also asked if it was possible for Alex to transfer gunshot residue particles to the jacket if he had been shooting earlier in the day or at any time prior. Fletcher said it’s possible as long as the jacket wasn’t brushed off or washed.

9:54 a.m. – Griffin reiterates that investigators did not test the blue tarp they recovered from Murdaugh’s parents’ home, only the raincoat.

Fletcher says the jacket was balled up inside a closet and the tarp was folded in a storage container so they didn’t test it. She confirms the raincoat was a size large.

9:59 a.m. – State prosecutor John Meadors begins questioning Fletcher.

Meadors asked if someone had recently shot a gun and wrapped it up in the jacket could the gunshot residue be transferred from the gun onto the inside of the jacket? Fletcher said that could be possible.

10:05 a.m. – State prosecutors called Annette Griswold to the stand. Griswold began working at PMPED in 2012 and became Alex Murdaugh’s paralegal.

10:10 a.m. – Griswold said Alex was very knowledgeable about the law and it’s something she respected about him.

Griswold testified that Alex became more distant and “absent” following the deadly boat crash that left Mallory Beach dead in 2019. She said he was always on his phone “dealing with something bigger than what had going on.”

“It was consuming his life almost,’ Griswold said.

She said he didn’t treat the staff like he used to prior to the case.

10:12 a.m. – Griswold testified that Alex would ask her to change checks from Forge Consulting to Forge. PMPED would use Forge Consulting to structure settlements and attorney fees. The law firm’s clients would also routinely use it as well to structure settlements. Alex allegedly opened a bank account under the name “Forge” where he would deposit money from the law firm and his clients.

“Think of it like Forge Consulting is the large company and Forge is kind of under that umbrella of it,” Griswold said is how Alex would explain it to her.

Griswold testified that Alex would also tell her that he was meeting with Michael Gunn, the owner of Forge Consulting in person to deliver the checks to him.

10:30 a.m. – Griswold said she received a cover letter and two expense checks from Chris Wilson’s office in regard to the Farris fee. “Farris fees” is what was written on a check worth $192,000 that was made to Alex Murdaugh.

Griswold said she reached out to Wilson’s secretary to ask for disbursement checks and other documents relating to the Farris fees. Wilson’s secretary told Griswold both attorneys’ disbursement checks were handed out in March 2021.

Griswold said she spoke with the accounting department at PMPED to confirm that Alex had handed the checks over, but Griswold said they told her the firm had never received the checks.

Griswold then went to Alex’s office where he seemed dismissive and told Griswold that he never received the checks and that Wilson was holding the checks in trust funds. Griswold reaches back out to Wilson’s secretary who said the checks were written out personally to Alex instead of PMPED, which Griswold said was odd.

“I knew it wasn’t right. It should’ve never gone to an individual attorney, it should’ve gone out to the firm as a whole,” Griswold said.

10:51 a.m. – Griswold speaks about how small the town is. She uses the fact that Mallory Beach’s father is her cousin as an example.

10:52 a.m. – Griswold said she went into Alex’s office to find a file and began looking through the file cabinets. She said when she found the file and picked it up, a check floated to the ground. Griswold testified that she became very upset when she read “Farris fees” written on it.

Griswold testified that she found the check — which wasn’t supposed to exist — on Sept. 2, 2021. She said the check was dated March and written to Alex Murdaugh from Chris Wilson’s office.

“I said ‘well he’s been lying this whole time. He had these funds, he lied to me. That feeling in the back of my mind was correct, unfortunately, he did take these funds.’”

11:33 a.m. – Prosecutor Creighton Waters begins questioning Griswold again. Griswold testified that Alex was always on his phone and said it would “absolutely” be uncommon for Alex to go anywhere without his phone.

Waters played the kennel video Paul recorded several minutes before the state said he was brutally murdered. Griswold testified that she heard Paul, Maggie and Alex’s voices in the video. Griswold reads a text from Alex that reads, “the worst part is knowing I did the most damage to those I love the most.”

11:37 a.m. – Defense attorney Jim Griffin begins cross-examining Griswold. Griswold said that she loved and respected Alex despite it sometimes being hard to work with him.