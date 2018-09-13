CEMA: No evacuation order for county, individuals urged to make own decision Video Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Chatham County officials continue to monitor Hurricane Florence.

While evacuation orders have not been issued, locals are encouraged to make their own decisions on whether to leave the county.

“As a resident as a business owner, you don’t need an evacuation order if you feel threatened,” said Dennis Jones, Director of the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA).

Jones explained that based on the latest information from the National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service, hurricane watches and warnings are unlikely to extend to Chatham County.

If the storm does near the county, there is a possibility of winds and rain. Significant storm surge is not expected.

The earliest reasonable time of impact is estimated to be Thursday at 8:00 p.m. which extends to Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Jones added that there is still time to make a call for an evacuation, as five more advisories will be issued before the storm could impact the area.

The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport remains fully operational. Flights are not impacted at this time, but airport officials urge travelers to check with their individual airline.

Flights into impacted areas could be affected.

Over on Tybee Island, the beach has been closed to swimmers through the end of the weekend. Sandbags are being made available at City Hall, with more coming on Thursday.

For nursing homes and hospitals, Jones said CEMA has reached out to them individually. As of right now, they all intend to stay.

Governor Nathan Deal has issued an emergency declaration for all counties in the state. This means Chatham County could access additional resources if necessary.