Chatham Co. officials to discuss state of emergency amendments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County officials are meeting Monday to discuss amendments to the current state of emergency in place due to COVID-19.

A press conference with Chatham County Chairman Al Scott is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.

News 3 will bring you live coverage on-air and on this page.

Mayors from across the county will also be in attendance along with Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis and Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett.

A local state of emergency was declared in Chatham County earlier this month, effective Sunday, March 22 until Wednesday, April 22. Read the details here. (Para la versión en español de este artículo, visite aquí.)

At this time there is no shelter at home order for the county as there is in the City of Savannah.

As of Monday, the state has reported 16 cases of COVID-19 in Chatham County.