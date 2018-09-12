Watch LIVE: Beaufort County Sheriff holds press conference today at 11:30 am on Hurricane Florence

Click here to watch LIVE.

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner will hold a press conference at the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Center at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12. The Sheriff's Office will continue to keep the public updated on official recommendations or instructions regarding public safety during Hurricane Florence.

All Beaufort County government offices and facilities remain closed today, Sept. 12 and until further notice. Emergency and law enforcement services remain available. For more information on closings and evacuation information, go to wsav.com/florence.