Beaufort County leaders will continue monitoring storm

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) - The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted for Beaufort County, but officials are still closely monitoring Hurricane Florence.

County leaders held a press conference Tuesday shortly after Governor Henry McMaster lifted the order.

While he gave the go-ahead for schools and government buildings to open on Wednesday, Beaufort County says they will remain closed for the time being.

Officials will be evaluating the track of the storm and assessing who did not evacuate in order to staff buildings and schools for the rest of the week. According to the Beaufort County School District, parents and employees will be updated as soon as a decision is made.

South Carolina Highway Patrol will keep 135 troopers in Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton counties to monitor any traffic if needed. In addition, the National Guard is still in the county on standby.

The county says they are prepared to assist partners to the north should they need additional equipment, law enforcement or damage help.

Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner reiterated that they will stay prepared should the storm's path shift to the south.