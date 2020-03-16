Beaufort County Council passes emergency ordinance in response to COVID-19

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County Council unanimously passed an emergency ordinance early Monday afternoon.

This establishes a state of emergency at the county level, which allows officials to utilize necessary resources to keep the public and employees safe.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency throughout South Carolina on Friday.

The emergency ordinance is in SC Code 4-9-130 which states:

To meet public emergencies affecting life, health, safety or the property of the people, council may adopt emergency ordinances; but such ordinances shall not levy taxes, grant, renew or extend a franchise or impose or change a service rate. Every emergency ordinance shall be designated as such and shall contain a declaration that an emergency exists and describe the emergency. Every emergency ordinance shall be enacted by the affirmative vote of at least two-thirds of the members of council present. An emergency ordinance is effective immediately upon its enactment without regard to any reading, public hearing, publication requirements, or public notice requirements. Emergency ordinances shall expire automatically as of the sixty-first day following the date of enactment.

This story is developing. Stick with News 3 for updates.