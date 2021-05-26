WATCH: Largest container ship to visit the East Coast makes Savannah stop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The CMA CGM Marco Polo, the largest container ship ever to visit the East Coast, prepares to make port in Savannah Wednesday morning.

The Marco Polo is three-and-a-half football fields long and can carry 16,000 20-foot-long containers.

The ship plans to begin its move up the Savannah River at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, and cross in front of downtown Savannah at around 8:30 a.m.

The Marco Polo is scheduled to arrive at the Port of Savannah at noon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.