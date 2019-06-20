WATCH: Grandfather, former teacher tears up as children sing to him

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man was nearly moved to tears after he received a special visit from a group of kids Wednesday afternoon.
Children from Small Steps Childcare Academy visited Affinity Living Group’s The Gardens of Savannah yesterday. The group brought gifts and sang songs with residents.
‘Mr.Graham’ is a resident, grandfather and former teacher. He got emotional as the kids sang to him and gave him hugs.
Affinity Living Group shared this video on Instagram and said the residents shared “smiles, songs and laughter” with the children all afternoon.