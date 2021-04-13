Savannah leaders announce new upcoming South side Savannah vaccination site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah city leaders announced the plans to open a new COVID-19 vaccination site for Savannah’s South side.

The announcement was made during a news conference Tuesday morning at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Center.

The new site is thanks to a partnership between Georgia Southern University, Savannah State University, GulfStream, SouthCoast Health and Healthy Savannah.

The new site will make it easier for residents on the South side of Savannah to get vaccinated.

Residents will be able to set up appointments at the upcoming site at www.covidvaxdial311.com.

The new site will become the third COVID-19 vaccination site within Savannah’s city limits. The other two sites include one at GulfStream and the Savannah Civic Center.

The new site is in conjunction with a new campaign titled “Know the facts + Get your vax.”

