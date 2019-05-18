Watch: Funeral and procession for Savannah Police Officer Sgt. Kelvin B. Ansari

Full funeral for Savannah Police Sgt. Kelvin Ansari:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hundreds gathered in Savannah on Saturday to celebrate the life and legacy of fallen Savannah Police Sgt. Kelvin Bernard Ansari.

The sergeant succumbed to injuries sustained in an officer-involved shooting Saturday, May 11.

Ansari was born July 8, 1968, in Albany, Ga. to Eddie Ansari and Ruby Rivers. He attended West Town Elementary School and graduated from Early County High School in Blakely, GA. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Troy University and a Master of Arts Degree in Management and Leadership from Webster University.

Ansari enlisted in the US Army in 1988 and was honorably retired after 21 years. He served in Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabi. He received the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Army Achievement Medal, Valorous Unit Award, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, and Southwest Asia Service Medal. Ansari’s career, which spanned to 31 years, was all in service to his country and his fellow man.

Full procession for Savannah Police Sgt. Kelvin Ansari:

He was a man who was well-liked, kind, considerate, always positive, and encouraging. His military experience and the discipline he brought from it made him an incredible leader. On July 15, 2018, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant at the Savannah Police Department.

Ansari was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Isiah Rivers and Carrie M. Rivers and his Paternal Grandparents S. T. Anderson and Sarah Anderson Cross.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Charlotte Ansari, sons, Kelvin Ansari Jr. of Brooklyn, NY and Isiah Ansari of Hinesville, GA, Danval (Stacie) of Kannapolis, NC, Michael King of Guyton, GA, daughters, Asia Coles and Niya Ansari of Guyton, GA, mother, Mrs. Ruby (Alphonse) Powell of Charlotte, NC, father, Eddie (Essie) Ansari of Albany, GA, grandmother, Viola Parker, sisters, Sandra (Milton) Rutledge, Marthena (Windell) Beckwith of Dallas, TX and Felicia (Dana) Rivers of Charlotte, NC, brother, Kenneth (Margia) Williams, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.