WATCH: Firefighter rescues woman from Truman Parkway car fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Emergency Services shared a dramatic video of a car fire rescue in Savannah..

Officials say the fire happened Tuesday morning on the Truman Parkway.

A woman found herself trapped in the car as it began to burn.

Chatham Emergency Services says Chatham Fire Volunteer Luke Culleny arrived on the scene before other firefighter crews.

The video shows Culleny running to the car, breaking out the rear window and pulling the woman out of the vehicle.

The woman’s current condition and the cause of the fire were not released at the time of this report.