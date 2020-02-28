WATCH: Fire officials give update on Eastern Wharf fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) and city officials held a press conference Friday morning to give an update on the fire battle at the Eastern Wharf development.

Crews first responded to the construction site fire on General McIntosh Boulevard just after noon Thursday.

Savannah Fire deployed 20 units to battle the three-alarm fire.

According to the SFD the layout of the multi-story, wood frame construction made fighting the wind-driven fire difficult.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze but continue to extinguish hot spots.

Crews from Garden City, Pooler and Chatham fire departments have been assisting in the battle.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Savannah Fire investigators are resuming interviews of employees Friday morning. The ATF National Response Team has offered its resources to assist with the large scale fire scene investigation. No one was injured.

Meanwhile, roads that were closed Thursday are back open to traffic.