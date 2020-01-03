Watch: City of Savannah’s 2020 Inauguration ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Thursday night the City of Savannah hosted a inauguration ceremony for it’s newest aldermen and alderwomen.

Hundreds of people packed the Civic Center to watch newly elected officials take their oath of office.

Savannah’s new mayor, Van Johnson, spoke to the crowd about his new role and how the city should move forward into the new decade.

Johnson was officially sworn in Wednesday at a public ceremony during the 157th Emancipation Proclamation Worship Service. He is the 67th mayor of Savannah.