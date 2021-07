CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A couple of Chatham County officers wrangled an alligator off Highway 80 Saturday morning.

The duo, Lt. Bill Sharpley and Sgt. John Woodcock, improvised by using a tape measure to lasso the gator’s body. The gator wasn’t too happy with the attempt. It started rolling, chomping and hissing at police.

Despite its resistance, the gator was returned to the water safely.

Watch the full video below.