BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV/AP) – Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, are seeking bond at a hearing in Brunswick, Georgia.

Related Content No decision yet on bond for father, son in Ahmaud Arbery murder case

The two men were charged with murder after arming themselves and chasing Ahmaud Arbery in February when they saw him running in their neighborhood.

The hearing started on Thursday and continues Friday.

Watch a live stream of the hearing in the video above.