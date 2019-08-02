WATCH: 102 sea turtles hatch from nest at Hunting Island Campground

Video via Jeremy Glass

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Check out these videos of baby sea turtles hatching on the beach at Hunting Island Campground!

These tiny turtles made their way to the ocean on July 24. Beaufort County Government shared one of the videos on their official Facebook page and said this nest had 102 turtles hatch from it.

Video via Jeremy Glass

Beaufort County takes several steps to help sea turtle hatchlings like these make it to the water safely, including the Lights Out ordinance in place from May to the end of October. The county also encourages beach-goers to fill in holes on the beach and clean up after themselves.

Video via Jeremy Glass

For more information on sea turtle conservation on Hunting Island, visit https://www.friendsofhuntingisland.org/turtles.