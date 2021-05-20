Waste Management hosts Hardeeville hiring event this weekend

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSAV) – Waste Management (WM) of Lowcountry, SC is hosting their annual Career Day – a hiring event opportunity that seeks to fill driver and technician positions across North America.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, WM’s business has been resilient and is seeking professional drivers and technicians with interviews held on the spot for qualified individuals.

The two day event takes place at 8029 Speedway Blvd in Hardeeville on Friday and Saturday.

Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Candidates are encouraged to apply beforehand, and if qualified, will be scheduled for onsite interviews.

Certified drivers and technicians can pre-register for WM Career Day at https://careers.wm.com/wmevents.

Once on the website, candidates can search for job opportunities in their area and submit an online application in advance.

To pre-register, candidates can apply to any of the featured jobs.

For those that can’t pre-register online, walk-in candidates will be interviewed depending on qualifications and manager availability.

Waste Management says candidates could be hired on the spot. Appropriate COVID-19 protocols will be followed.