Ware County Schools to modify class schedule after 2-week closure

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) – After suspending classes entirely for two weeks due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Ware County Schools is modifying its class schedule for a full month.

From Sept. 7 through Oct. 7, students will adhere to an A/B schedule, which will offer two days of in-person classes for each student. They’ll receive assignments to complete at home for the remainder of the week.

The district will also be requiring masks on school buses.

“This model will allow us to support social distancing practices by decreasing the number of students in the building and on buses each day, provide a dedicated day for deep cleaning each week on Fridays, and help address staff shortage issues,” a statement from the district reads.

At least three other local school districts are using similar modified schedules, including in Emanuel, Jeff Davis and Wayne counties.

Ware County students will be divided into two groups: last names A through K are Group A, and L through Z are Group B.

Group A will attend school in person on Mondays and Wednesdays. Group B will go in on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Ware County Schools provided COVID-19 statistics for the first two weeks of school. In week one, of the district’s roughly 5,840 students, 12 tested positive for COVID and 110 quarantined. Of the 950 employees, 45 tested positive and eight quarantined.

By the second week, positive cases among the 5,900 students jumped to 76 with 670 in quarantine. Cases among employees rose to 67 with 150 quarantined.

According to the Georgia Department of Health, just 31% of Ware County residents are fully vaccinated. Across the state, 43% of Georgians are fully vaccinated.