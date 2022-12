WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Walthourville police officer was injured Friday night in a crash on West Oglethorpe Highway.

The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. when the patrol car was struck by a Ford F150 pickup truck.

Details on the cause of the crash have not been released.

According to Walthourville Interim Police Chief Chris Reid, the officer was transported to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville as a precautionary measure.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.