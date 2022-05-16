WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The calls to the Walthourville Fire Department (WFD) were frequent.

“I need help getting out of my house,” came the cries from David Perkins, who has been wheelchair-bound for six months since his leg was amputated due to diabetes.

The mobile home he lives in at the Twin Oaks mobile home park in Long County had no accommodations for him to leave the home. He’s been living there for 12 years.

Perkins depended on WFD to get him in and out to make appointments.

Saturday, after a crew of firefighters and Hinesville’s Ace Hardware, Perkins can leave his home for the first time on his own to enjoy the weather or indulge in activities we take for granted.

He said he can’t thank them enough and that the new addition to his home makes him feel more independent to get in and out of his home on his own.