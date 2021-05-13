Walmart to host hiring event at Savannah and Hilton Head/Bluffton area stores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Walmart announced plans Thursday to host a one-day hiring event in its supercenter stores in the Savannah and Hilton Head/Bluffton areas next week.

Stores will be conducting on-the-spot interviews for interested applicants and are hiring for positions at the associate and team lead levels across each area of the store and all shifts.

There are also hourly supervisor positions available throughout the market.

Walmart officials say applicants must apply for positions in advance at Walmart.com/careers or text “jobs” to 240240.

The hiring events take place Thursday, May 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m at the following locations:

South Carolina Locations

Store 728 – 25 Pembroke Drive, Hilton Head, SC

Store 1383 – 350 Robert Smalls Pkwy, Beaufort, SC

Store 2832 – 4400 Hwy 278, Hardeeville, SC

Store 6395 – 4 Bluffton Road, Bluffton, SC

Store 7181– 265 Sea Island Pkwy, Beaufort, SC

Georgia Locations