Walmart now offers alcohol pickup orders in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) -Savannah area residents can now get beer and wine without ever getting out of their cars.

Walmart just announced that the Walmart Grocery Pickup service will now include beer and wine at local stores.

The service is now available at the following locations:

3697 Windsor Spring Rd., Hephzibah

6000 Ogeechee Rd., Savannah

160 Pooler Pkwy., Pooler

801 General Stewart Way., Hinesville

1422 W Oglethorpe Hwy. Ste A, Hinesville

751 W Oglethorpe Hwy., Hinesville

Savannah area customers can place their Grocery Pickup orders here.

Kroger also recently started including beer and wine in their pickup program, Clicklist. Savannah area customers can place a Kroger pickup order here.

There are multiple companies starting to offer alcohol delivery services, including UberEATS, Postmates, Saucey and more, but none are currently available in the Savannah area.