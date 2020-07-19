Walk-up COVID-19 testing at Savannah Civic Center to begin Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As the demand for COVID-19 testing grows across the country, the Chatham County Health Department is giving access to those without a means of transportation.

Beginning Monday, the Chatham County Health Department will accommodate up to 100 walk-up tests a day at the Savannah Civic Center for people without a car.

The first 100 people who line up between 8 and 8:30 a.m. each day will receive a test with no appointment necessary. Walkers can form a line on the Montgomery Street side of the Civic Center.

Those needing a test are asked to not start lining up before 8 a.m., must wear a mask, and must have a form of identification on hand.

“There was a barrier for some individuals who didn’t have transportation, they weren’t allowed to come to the Civic Center to be tested,” nurse Tammi Brown said. “We worked with the police, we worked with the Civic Center, to figure out the safest way to do that, so that we don’t have the two competing against each other.”

Testing is free and no appointment is needed.