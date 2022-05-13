HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A teenager with big dreams and big talent shot and killed in his prime.

It’s a story we hear all too often.

Dominique Williams’ mother is working to make sure his death is not in vain but rather a wake up call for others.

Dominique Williams was shot and killed at Coligny Beach Park in 2015

“It’s heavy,” said a tearful Rudy Milton. “It’s not the life that I would want anyone to live.”

It was July of 2015 when Dominique stole some marijuana from 15-year-old John Duncan.

The two got into a fistfight the next day. No one won, and most of their friends thought the problems were over.

Instead, John told everyone he was going to shoot Dominique. John got a gun, tracked Dominique to Coligny Beach and opened fire, killing the then-17-year-old.

John was eventually charged, tried as an adult for the crime, convicted and sentenced to 37 years for murder.

“Can you forgive the young man who did this?” WSAV asked Dominique’s mom.

“I had to,” said Milton. “I couldn’t be at this point if I didn’t.”

John Duncan was convicted of murder in 2019 and sentenced to 37 years behind bars

As Milton works through her grief, she also wants to honor her son who she remembers as a talented musician with big dreams.

“He was a drummer. He was known for that. He perfected it. He worked hard and learned and learned more,” said Milton. “He wanted to go on the road as a drummer, be an entrepreneur.

“He had big goals.

Now her goal is to honor his memory through Walk for Dom, a scholarship program for budding musicians who have demonstrated their desire to use their artistic talent to inspire shared hope for a safer and better world.

“It is the hope of Dom’s family and friends that through the educational support provided by this scholarship fund, students will be assisted in their careers and better relationships will be fostered between parents, school administrators, community leaders and students,” the scholarship’s website reads.

The other goal of the Walk for Dom foundation — and upcoming event — is to bring light to the issues of violence in the community and remind teens, and everyone, there are other ways.

“When it happens, I feel like I am taking 10 steps backwards,” said a tearful Milton, “because the consequences is not big enough for people to care, to stop. That baffles me.”

“Everyone is selfish. It’s just really sad,” she continued. “It’s disappointing we don’t value each other lives. We don’t want to talk about it, we just want to pick up a gun. It shouldn’t be that way.”

The annual Walk for Dom, now in its sixth year, is set for Saturday at Jarvis Creek Park on Hilton Head Island starting at 8:30 a.m.

Everyone is welcome and all proceeds go toward the scholarship program.

Visit this link for more details on the walk.