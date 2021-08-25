Waitlist full for Savannah-Chatham E-Learning Academy as parents seek virtual option

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The waitlist for the Savannah-Chatham E-Learning Academy (SCELA) is now full with more than 500 students hoping to move to the virtual learning option.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) launched the online academy in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the delta variant fueling a new surge in cases, many parents and guardians are looking for options to move to their students online.

But SCCPSS says at this time, the online academy is the only virtual option available.

District officials say there are around 1,150 students currently enrolled in SCELA. The goal is to increase capacity to 1,500, but that can’t happen until more teachers are hired.

Parents like Shantel Jackson-Aris tell WSAV they’re frustrated with the lack of options.

“Is there something in the budget that can allow the students to remain remote? Can the parents all year round have that option to say my child needs to remain home?” asked Aris.

From the start of the school year, SCCPSS officials have said their goal is to keep kids in the classroom. A mask mandate is in place, along with other safety measures.

But three weeks into the school year, nearly 440 students have tested positive for COVID and over 3,200 are in quarantine.