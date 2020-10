SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police investigate a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers responded Friday afternoon to the Stop N Go at 214 W Boundary St.

Police discovered the male victim at the scene with a non life threatening gunshot wound.

Emergency crews transported him to a hospital.

Police say the victim got in an argument with a stranger outside of the store right before he was shot.

Police believe the incident to be domestic in nature.